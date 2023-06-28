New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday said that it has earmarked ₹1.43 trillion for additional borrowings by states during financial year 2023-24 (FY24) to undertake reforms for enhancing the efficiency and performance of the power sector.

During FY22 and FY23, 12 states were allowed additional borrowings worth a total of ₹66,413 crore to undertake such reforms, the Department of Expenditure said in a statement.

"This move aims to encourage and support the states in undertaking reforms to enhance the efficiency and performance of the power sector," it added.

However, the additional financing window is dependent on the implementation of specific power sector reforms by states.

"The initiative has spurred state governments to initiate the reform process, and several states have come forward and submitted details of the reforms undertaken and achievements of various parameters to the Ministry of Power," the statement said.

"Based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of Finance has granted permission for reforms undertaken in 2021-22 and 2022-23 to 12 state governments," it added.

During FY22 and FY23, 12 states met the criteria to avail the additional borrowing facility. Among the 12 states, West Bengal received the highest additional borrowing permission at ₹15,263 crore, followed by Rajasthan ( ₹11,308 crore), Andhra Pradesh ( ₹9,574 crore), Kerala ( ₹8,323 crore), Tamil Nadu ( ₹7,054 crore), Uttar Pradesh ( ₹6,823 crore), Assam ( ₹4,359 crore), Odisha ( ₹2,725 crore), Sikkim ( ₹361 crore), Himachal Pradesh ( ₹251 crore), Meghalaya ( ₹192 crore), and Manipur ( ₹180 crore).

"States that were unable to complete the reform process in 2021-22 and 2022-23 may also benefit from the additional borrowing earmarked for 2023-24 if they carry out the reforms in the current financial year," the statement said.

These mandatory reforms and stipulated benchmarks include transparency in the reporting of financials, timely rendition of financial/energy accounts and auditing, providing subsidy payment by Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to consumers, and achievement of targets for reduction in Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) loss, among others.

States that are able to privatize of government-owned power distribution companies will be given bonus points for receiving permissions for additional borrowings, the statement added.