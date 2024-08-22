Prasar Bharati's OTT ambition: Can it compete in a crowded market?
Summary
- Prasar Bharati's OTT platform faces challenges in monetization and audience engagement, compounded by YouTube's free content and urban-centric OTT services
- To succeed, it must overcome challenges related to content acquisition, user interface modernization, and competition from established players.
In a crowded digital landscape dominated by global giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster, is set to launch its own OTT (over-the-top) platform. Envisioned to host content from private broadcasters and independent creators, Prasar Bharati’s new platform could potentially expand the reach of streaming services, particularly in rural areas. However, with a market saturated by free content on YouTube and urban-centric OTT offerings, Prasar Bharati’s venture might face an uphill battle in monetizing and gaining traction, industry experts warn.