Prasar Bharati's OTT ambition: Can it compete in a crowded market?

In a crowded digital landscape dominated by global giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster, is set to launch its own OTT (over-the-top) platform. Envisioned to host content from private broadcasters and independent creators, Prasar Bharati’s new platform could potentially expand the reach of streaming services, particularly in rural areas. However, with a market saturated by free content on YouTube and urban-centric OTT offerings, Prasar Bharati’s venture might face an uphill battle in monetizing and gaining traction, industry experts warn.

“As a public broadcaster committed to offering free access, with advertising as its primary revenue model, Prasar Bharati may face challenges in acquiring new and fresh content due to the significant investment required," said Sandeep Gupta, chief operating officer, broadcasting business at Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.

Gupta noted that the platform might primarily serve as an alternative for consuming news and movies, where concerns over exclusivity and digital rights are minimal. He said that major broadcasters, whose fresh content typically performs well on their own OTT platforms and on YouTube, are unlikely to forfeit that revenue by participating heavily in Prasar Bharati’s early stages.

“For broadcasters like ours, who offer a mix of original and curated content from various sources, distributing the same feed via OTT may require separate rights, as this medium of distribution extends beyond satellite redistribution, necessitating additional formalities and potential investments for acquired content," he pointed out.

The platform’s target audience could span a broad demographic—from rural and semi-urban viewers to those interested in regional content and cultural programming, as per entertainment industry experts. It might also appeal to older demographics and viewers currently underserved by mainstream OTT platforms, they added.

Despite these opportunities, the platform faces significant hurdles.

Prasar Bharati's OTT platform will confront a crowded market with established giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, said Rupali Chavan, senior vice-president at media agency Mudramax. She highlighted the challenge of curating a diverse, high-quality content stream while maintaining a unique identity as a provider of 'clean content.'

Additionally, building and retaining a loyal user base will require strong marketing and engagement strategies in a competitive landscape, she said.

Sonali Banerji, creative director at digital marketing agency BC Web Wise, pointed out that while ad-based monetization could be successful by leveraging Prasar Bharati's existing media network, driving subscriptions may require more than just the usual offerings.

"Exclusive, premium content—such as in-depth investigative journalism, regional language series, or live event coverage—could provide the necessary incentive for viewers to subscribe," she said.

Furthermore, scepticism remains about the platform’s potential impact.

A senior executive at a competing streaming service suggested that Prasar Bharati’s platform might function primarily as an aggregator, hosting a mix of linear TV channels, its own content, and original OTT productions from small and medium creators.

“(The question is,) why would an average OTT subscriber choose Prasar Bharati's platform over other ad-supported OTT services?" the executive said. Additionally, Prasar Bharati's interest in bidding for or negotiating the rights to sporting events could be a concern for existing digital platforms and private broadcasters, the person added.

Despite its ambitions, Prasar Bharati’s limited content library could hinder its ability to attract a younger, tech-savvy audience.

"OTT platforms invest heavily in user interfaces to ensure simplified search and discovery, drive personalized recommendations, and offer exemplar viewing experience," said Avinash Mudaliar, chief executive, OTTPlay, a content discovery platform for streaming services launched by HT Media Labs (part of the same organization as Mint).

“Prasar Bharati, which is currently recognized as an older, more traditional brand, will need to develop a smooth and modern interface to match industry standards."