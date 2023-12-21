Pratt & Whitney supply chain issues major reason for aircraft grounding: Scindia
Among the aircraft lying idle, IndiGo leads with 44 grounded planes, followed by SpiceJet with 26, and Air India with six
New Delhi: At a time when the Indian aviation industry is witnessing record demand, nearly 140 aircraft of scheduled commercial airlines are lying idle across the country. The primary reason for 95% of these groundings is linked to supply chain issues faced by US engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.