Pratt’s engine woes cost Go First 47 years worth of flying time

Pratt’s engine woes cost Go First 47 years worth of flying time1 min read 04 May 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Faults with engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney to Go First Airlines India Ltd. forced the budget carrier to keep its brand-new Airbus SE jets on the ground for 17,244 days since in the past three years, according to a legal filing in a Delaware court.
