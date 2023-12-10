Preference for premium spirits drives up sales of high-priced liquor
Drinking better at home is a major driver of this new trend, experts say, along with rising prices of drinks and cocktails in bars across major cities
NEW DELHI : Expensive spirits which retail upwards of ₹2,000 per bottle are seeing rising demand in many big cities, pointing to increasing premiumization of India’s spirit consumption habits. Industry experts say a continued rise in drinking better (upgrading your choice of drink or brand) at home has contributed to this premium shift, among other things such as rising cost of drinking out, and a younger set of consumers preferring to drink less, but better.