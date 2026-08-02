Liquor makers double down on luxury as India's affluent drinkers trade up

Luxury spirits are emerging as one of the few bright spots in India's slowing alcohol market, as liquor makers and importers bet affluent consumers will continue to trade up.
Over the past few months, companies including Diageo India, Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD), Radico Khaitan, Tilaknagar Industries, Alcobrew Distilleries, as well as independent Scotch bottlers and importers, have launched—or outlined plans to launch—premium single malts, tequila, Scotch whiskies and imported wines priced from about ₹3,500 to as much as ₹27,500 a bottle.