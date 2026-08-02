Liquor makers double down on luxury as India's affluent drinkers trade up

Varuni Khosla
4 min read2 Aug 2026, 02:16 PM IST
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Luxury spirits market is gaining momentum as liquor makers chase affluent consumers with premium whiskies, single malts, bespoke bottlings and experiential offerings. (Pexels Photo)
Summary
As growth slows in the broader liquor market, companies from Diageo India to Radico Khaitan are betting affluent consumers will keep trading up to premium whiskies, tequila and imported wines.

Luxury spirits are emerging as one of the few bright spots in India's slowing alcohol market, as liquor makers and importers bet affluent consumers will continue to trade up.

Over the past few months, companies including Diageo India, Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD), Radico Khaitan, Tilaknagar Industries, Alcobrew Distilleries, as well as independent Scotch bottlers and importers, have launched—or outlined plans to launch—premium single malts, tequila, Scotch whiskies and imported wines priced from about 3,500 to as much as 27,500 a bottle.

The strategy reflects a broader shift in the industry. With overall spirits consumption growing modestly, companies are increasingly chasing higher-value sales rather than higher volumes.

While overall spirits volumes grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% between 2019 and 2025, premium spirits expanded 22%, ultra-premium 23%, prestige 31% and prestige plus 53%, according to London-based drinks consultancy IWSR.

Also Read | Quick commerce, alcohol moderation fuel India's zero-proof drinks market

Industry estimates suggest India consumes about 440 million cases of spirits annually. Premium-and-above brands now account for about 43% of the market by volume. The premium segment, comprising brands priced around 1,000-1,500, accounts for roughly 120 million cases a year, while prestige and luxury brands together have grown to about 10 million cases and continue to expand at a double-digit pace.

Trading up

Companies say rising disposable incomes, changing aspirations and higher at-home consumption are encouraging consumers to spend more on premium alcohol even as overall drinking levels remain relatively stable.

"Premiumization, in breadth and scale, is a key trend for whisky, but it is also opening the way for consumers to behave similarly with other categories," Jason Holway, senior consultant at IWSR, told Mint. Imported categories such as tequila are seeing a greater skew towards premium products, while gin continues to benefit from the growth of cocktail culture, he added.

Industry executives said the shift is being driven less by higher alcohol consumption than by consumers buying more expensive bottles.

“The consumer is choosing to drink better, even if they drink less,” said Amar Sinha, managing director at Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd.

Sinha said the 5,000-10,000 price band has emerged as an affordable luxury segment as rising disposable incomes, changing aspirations and higher at-home consumption encourage consumers to spend more on premium bottles. The company plans to introduce one whisky in that segment as part of its strategy to improve realizations.

Diageo India is making a similar bet, expanding brands such as Godawan and Don Julio while introducing limited editions, bespoke whisky programmes and luxury experiences.

Also Read | Glenfiddich-maker eyes wider India portfolio as UK FTA cuts Scotch prices

"It is a low-volume, high-value play, but more importantly it is a growth play," said Amitabh Pande, chief strategy officer at Diageo India. Luxury spirits posted a value CAGR of 16% between 2022 and 2025 and 29% over the past five years, he said, adding that the segment remains at least a decade away from saturation as consumers increasingly seek personalized products and limited editions.

Independent bottler Isthmus 44 is also betting that consumers will increasingly look beyond established distillery brands in search of rarity and provenance. Founder Sachin Mehta said demand is shifting towards single-cask expressions and independent bottlings.

Premium push

Established liquor companies are broadening their luxury portfolios.

In May, Radico Khaitan, maker of Magic Moments vodka, said innovation remained a key growth driver in FY26, particularly in the luxury segment. Its luxury portfolio, led by Rampur Indian single malt, Jaisalmer Indian craft gin and Royal Ranthambore whisky, recorded sales worth 475 crore, and the company said it would continue to focus on premium brands, up from 340 crore in FY25.

Tilaknagar Industries has also outlined plans to deepen its presence in the luxury segment. In its recent earnings call, the company said Seven Islands pure malt whisky will expand to more than 10 states in FY27, alongside a wider rollout of brands including Monarch Legacy Edition Brandy and Samsara gin.

Also Read | Can Radico Khaitan keep its lead over liquor rivals?

Management said it had recently built a dedicated team to drive its luxury business, describing the segment as an area of "immense importance" with significant growth ambitions.

The premium push is extending beyond spirits. Tandon Enterprises has expanded its Italian wine portfolio with 12 premium and luxury labels priced between 3,500 and 10,000 after seeing stronger demand from distributors.

"The premium wines and spirits segment in India is witnessing strong momentum as consumers increasingly prioritize quality, authenticity and craftsmanship over volume," said Pratul Tandon, partner at Tandon Enterprises.

Executives expect the next phase of growth to come not just from new product launches, but also from limited editions, bespoke bottlings and curated experiences.

“India, over the next five to 10 years, will be one of the largest premium whisky markets in the world,” Sinha said.

About the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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