Premium drinks are fuelling growth at Indian café chains. A global supply squeeze is testing margins

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril
4 min read2 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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The sharpest squeeze is in matcha. Global wholesale prices have climbed 30-75% over the past year as demand has outpaced supply from Japan. (Reuters)
Summary
Matcha, hojicha and other imported ingredients are becoming sharply more expensive, forcing café chains to absorb higher costs even as premium beverages emerge as a key growth driver.

Indian café chains are betting on premium beverages to drive growth in an otherwise sluggish quick-service restaurant market.

That bet is becoming more expensive. A global supply squeeze is driving up the cost of imported ingredients such as matcha, hojicha and yuzu, with most operators absorbing higher costs rather than raise prices.

The sharpest squeeze is in matcha. Global wholesale prices have climbed 30-75% over the past year as demand has outpaced supply from Japan. Importers are paying up to 75% more for premium ceremonial-grade matcha, while lower grades are up 30-50% amid poor harvests, labour shortages, limited production of tencha—the tea leaves used to make matcha—and higher freight costs, according to industry executives.

Coffee and whey prices have also risen by around 20%, they said. Imported hojicha and yuzu have likewise become more expensive amid similar supply-chain constraints, a weaker rupee and higher logistics costs.

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Yet consumers have shown little resistance, paying 250-450 for premium beverages such as matcha lattes, bubble teas and Vietnamese coffees, compared with 100-200 for regular iced teas, juices and soft drinks.

Most chains have resisted raising menu prices despite higher import costs, choosing instead to absorb the increase, according to industry executives. Smaller operators with less purchasing power, however, are increasingly likely to pass higher costs on to consumers.

The resilience in demand has prompted everyone from Starbucks to homegrown brands such as Boba Bhai, Coffee Island and abcoffee to rapidly expand their premium beverage portfolios.

Industry estimates underscore the momentum. India's speciality tea market has more than tripled to about 1,000 crore over the past five years, while the country's bubble tea market is estimated at about 3,800 crore and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 8.3% through 2030.

Margin squeeze

The very drinks driving growth are also becoming the industry's costliest to serve.

“Our input costs on imported ingredients have risen roughly 5-10% over the past year. Matcha has seen the steepest jump due to global demand outpacing supply from Japan, along with rupee depreciation and higher freight costs,” said Dhruv Kohli, founder and chief executive of Boba Bhai.

The Bengaluru-based chain, which operates about 100 outlets across major cities, has absorbed higher procurement costs through sourcing improvements and operational efficiencies rather than raise prices. Even so, gross margins on drinks made with imported ingredients have compressed by about two percentage points, Kohli said.

“We've not taken price increases…We believe this is a temporary blip and will stabilize over time,” he said.

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Standard matcha beverages at Boba Bhai continue to start at about 199, unchanged from a year ago despite higher procurement costs.

Coffee Island is also relying on procurement efficiencies, recipe engineering and inventory planning to offset inflation in imported speciality ingredients while holding prices steady.

“We've certainly seen inflation across several imported speciality ingredients, particularly matcha, where global demand continues to outpace supply,” said Samit Khanna, co-founder, Vita Nova gourmet (Coffee Island India).

Smaller operators have fewer options.

Abhijeet Anand, founder of abcoffee, said the chain has largely avoided the recent spike by purchasing ceremonial-grade matcha nearly six months in advance. Smaller brands that buy more frequently are likely to feel the impact sooner, he said.

Ceremonial-grade matcha can cost 15,000-20,000 per kg, compared with 6,000-10,000 per kg for good-quality culinary or latte-grade matcha.

"Smaller brands generally pass on these increases to consumers because they don't have the appetite for price absorption. Larger chains can either delay the impact through scale or absorb some of it," Anand said.

Even so, operators say premium beverages remain among the most attractive parts of the café business because they command higher prices and create opportunities for seasonal launches and limited-edition offerings.

At Boba Bhai, beverages contribute about 45% of overall revenue, while premium drinks have helped lift average order values to around 400 online and 330 in stores.

"Boba tea and matcha may have been popularised by Gen Z as early adopters, but they have now found acceptance across age groups and are likely to remain permanent fixtures on café menus," said Rajat Tuli, partner and Asia-Pacific co-lead at Kearney. Google searches for "boba tea" have increased 11-fold over the past five years, while searches for "matcha tea" have risen fourfold, according to the consulting firm.

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Tuli said premium beverages deliver stronger gross margins than food while expanding customer occasions. Higher innovation and changing consumer preferences have helped cold beverages grow 60% faster than hot drinks. Food, however, remains important, contributing more than 40% of revenue for many cafés.

Looking closer to home

As imported ingredients become more expensive, café operators are looking to reduce their dependence on overseas suppliers.

Boba Bhai is evaluating Indian-grown matcha and working with domestic tea estates to develop hojicha alternatives, although Kohli said imported products still offer superior quality.

India does not yet produce matcha commercially. A handful of tea estates in Darjeeling and the Nilgiris are experimenting with shade-grown Japanese tea cultivars and stone-ground matcha, but output remains limited and largely serves niche consumers. Most cafés continue to rely on imports from Japan for consistency in flavour and quality. Yuzu, meanwhile, remains almost entirely import-dependent because it is not commercially cultivated in India.

About the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

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