Premiumization, omnichannel trends, diversity to shape marketing in India: Kantar report
This shift, alongside an increase in digital marketing and e-commerce, reflects the diverse preferences of a youthful demographic and an affluent, value-conscious consumer base
Over the next few years, both small and large Indian brands are set to revamp their marketing strategies to align with evolving consumer behaviour. According to a report by researcher Kantar, the focus will likely shift towards localized marketing, age-specific consumer segmentation — including Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and millennials — and infusing brands with a clear sense of purpose.