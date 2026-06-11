Prime Securities launches real estate AIF, eyes up to ₹1,000 crore corpus

Madhurima Nandy
2 min read11 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
logo
The fund will evaluate transactions across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, National Capital Region, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.(Pixabay)
Summary
The Sebi-registered merchant banker has launched Category II AIF focused on structured credit for under-construction residential projects.

BENGALURU: Prime Securities Ltd is expanding into alternative asset management, betting that tighter funding conditions for developers will fuel demand for private credit in real estate.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered merchant banker on Wednesday said it has entered the alternative investment fund (AIF) business through group company Prime Litmus Investment Management Ltd, marking a new line of business after three decades in investment banking and financial services.

Prime Litmus Investment Management has launched the Prime Litmus Real Estate Opportunities Fund, a Category II AIF focused on structured credit investments in under-construction real estate projects, primarily residential developments. The fund is targeting a corpus of 750 crore, with a greenshoe option of 250 crore.

Also Read | Aditya Birla Sun Life launches ₹2,000 cr AIF to ride mid-cap wave

Prime Securities' expansion into AIF management comes at a time when the real estate sector is witnessing consolidation, formalization and increasing institutional participation. The current market environment presents a compelling investment proposition for structured credit strategies, the company said.

Prime Litmus Investment Management is a joint venture between Prime Research and Advisory Ltd, a subsidiary of Prime Securities, and Litmus Global Services LLP, a real estate-focused investment advisory firm.

The fund will evaluate transactions across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune. It has a tenure of six years, extendable by one year, and is targeting an annual internal rate of return (IRR) of 18-20%.

“As conventional funding avenues tighten for Real Estate Developers, the demand for institutional structured capital is accelerating,” said Rahul Rai, managing partner, Prime Litmus Investment Management. “At Prime Litmus we aim to build a scalable, governance‑led alternatives platform to address India’s Real Estate growth opportunities starting with the credit business in under construction projects and then expanding into other sectors also.”

Rai was former head of real estate business at ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd.

Also Read | PFRDA chief calls for perpetual funds, deeper AIF exit market

The fund will be raised over six months and deployed over two years. It plans to undertake 12-15 transactions, with deal sizes ranging from 50 crore to 150 crore, Rai told Mint in an interview.

“As sales patterns get concentrated and buyers increasingly demand quality and on-time delivery, the need for intelligent capital solutions continue to grow," said Apoorv Kumar, managing partner at Litmus Global Services LLP.

The goal is to build an investment management platform that provides solution-oriented capital while delivering risk-adjusted returns, superior corporate governance and transparency, Kumar added.

Prime Securities' entry into AIF management comes amid a broader expansion of private credit activity in real estate. ASK Property Fund, part of the Blackstone-backed ASK Asset & Wealth Management group, has launched its largest real estate debt vehicle, targeting a corpus of 3,500 crore as demand for private credit grows amid a healthy project pipeline, Mint reported on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, investment firm Arnya Realestates Fund Advisors said it would launch its second debt fund this year, targeting 1,000 crore.

Also Read | Sebi clears faster launch path for AIF schemes with 30-day fast track

About the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastructure. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.