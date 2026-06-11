Prime Securities launches real estate AIF, eyes up to ₹1,000 crore corpus

BENGALURU: Prime Securities Ltd is expanding into alternative asset management, betting that tighter funding conditions for developers will fuel demand for private credit in real estate.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered merchant banker on Wednesday said it has entered the alternative investment fund (AIF) business through group company Prime Litmus Investment Management Ltd, marking a new line of business after three decades in investment banking and financial services.
Prime Litmus Investment Management has launched the Prime Litmus Real Estate Opportunities Fund, a Category II AIF focused on structured credit investments in under-construction real estate projects, primarily residential developments. The fund is targeting a corpus of ₹750 crore, with a greenshoe option of ₹250 crore.
Prime Securities' expansion into AIF management comes at a time when the real estate sector is witnessing consolidation, formalization and increasing institutional participation. The current market environment presents a compelling investment proposition for structured credit strategies, the company said.