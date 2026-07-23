Primus, HDFC Capital to invest ₹2,000 cr in rental housing platform for seniors

Bengaluru: Primus Senior Living and HDFC Capital have partnered to create a ₹2,000-crore rental housing platform for senior citizens, boosting the senior living real estate asset class, which has seen significant momentum in recent years.
So far, Bengaluru-based Primus Senior Living has followed a build-and-sell model for senior citizens. Under the new rental-led platform, Primus will develop six properties across six cities—Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR)—along with projects in which apartments are built and sold.
“We are witnessing strong demand from seniors seeking active, independent and community-oriented lifestyles. HDFC Capital brings deep expertise in housing, patient capital and a long-term approach to sector building. Their conviction in the senior living opportunity reinforces our belief that this category is poised for significant growth and institutionalisation in India," Adarsh Narahari, founder and managing director, Primus Senior Living, told Mint in an interview.