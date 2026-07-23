Primus, HDFC Capital to invest ₹2,000 cr in rental housing platform for seniors

Madhurima Nandy
2 min read23 Jul 2026, 11:18 PM IST
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India's organized senior living penetration is around 1.3%, well below the roughly 6% level in the US and Australia. (Pixabay)
Summary
Primus Senior Living and HDFC Capital will jointly build a 2,000 crore rental housing platform for seniors across six cities. The deal marks Primus's shift toward a rental-led model as India's under-penetrated senior living sector draws fresh institutional capital.

Bengaluru: Primus Senior Living and HDFC Capital have partnered to create a 2,000-crore rental housing platform for senior citizens, boosting the senior living real estate asset class, which has seen significant momentum in recent years.

So far, Bengaluru-based Primus Senior Living has followed a build-and-sell model for senior citizens. Under the new rental-led platform, Primus will develop six properties across six cities—Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR)—along with projects in which apartments are built and sold.

“We are witnessing strong demand from seniors seeking active, independent and community-oriented lifestyles. HDFC Capital brings deep expertise in housing, patient capital and a long-term approach to sector building. Their conviction in the senior living opportunity reinforces our belief that this category is poised for significant growth and institutionalisation in India," Adarsh Narahari, founder and managing director, Primus Senior Living, told Mint in an interview.

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Growth opportunity

India's organized senior living market is still developing, sitting at around 1.3%. This is lower than about 6% in the US and Australia. A joint report by JLL and the Association of Senior Living India predicts the sector will grow by 300% to reach $7.7 billion by 2030.

Narahari said that the projects under the new platform will combine hospitality and residential elements.

“There will be one and two-bedroom, fully furnished apartments with amenities that will be rented out under different packages. Each project will have around 200 homes,” he added. Primus will own and operate the projects.

Vipul Roongta, CEO, HDFC Capital, said the sector continues to face a shortage of long-term institutional capital for the development of purpose-built senior living communities despite favourable demographic trends.

“Through our partnership with Primus, we aim to build institutional-quality communities that support active ageing while establishing senior living as a scalable residential asset class in India,” he added.

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The investment builds on HDFC Capital's strategy to be present across the entire housing spectrum. Within HDFC Capital's strategy of building professionally managed housing platforms, senior living is a key focus area, along with student housing and industrial worker housing.

Rising life expectancy, nuclear family structures and greater geographic mobility among younger generations are driving demand for professionally managed senior living communities.

Bengaluru-based Prestige Group is preparing to launch a premium senior living brand, entering a fast-growing real estate segment, Mint reported in April.

Also Read | From Gift City to Gurugram, senior housing gains momentum

The developer has identified land parcels in Bengaluru for its first projects, with an inaugural development likely in north Bengaluru. The brand will be unveiled alongside the first project launch. Prestige is also setting up a dedicated senior living vertical and has hired experienced professionals to lead the business.

Unlike most developers, Prestige does not plan to sell senior living apartments. Instead, it will develop and operate fully serviced homes on a rental model, creating a recurring income stream.

Peers such as Brigade Group and Gopalan Enterprises have partnered with operators like Primus Senior Living to manage similar properties.

About the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastructure. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

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