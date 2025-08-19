Fewer new jobs at top banks. Digital adoption, lower attrition to blame
Experts said branch operations now require fewer people due to wider adoption of digital channels, while much of the hiring done during covid has been absorbed.
Mumbai: Hiring across India’s leading private sector banks fell to its lowest in at least three years in FY25 due to a decline in attrition and a major shift to digital banking, showed a Mint analysis of latest annual reports. Hiring is likely to stay subdued in the current fiscal year as well.