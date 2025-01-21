Private bankers ride the swell in the ranks of the wealthy

To capitalize on the rising number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and HNIs, several new wealth management startups have come up in the past 12-24 months. Some of these include Centricity Wealthtech, Dezerv, Neo Group, Ionic Wealth, FundsIndia, HDFC Tru and Shriram Wealth, among others. As per various classifications, HNIs are those with liquid assets of up to ₹5 crore, and UHNIs, more than ₹25 crore.