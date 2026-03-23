It has been a testing year for India’s private banking sector—IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank, and even the largest player, HDFC Bank, have faced crises that eroded investor wealth.
Investor confidence in India’s private banks remains intact—for now.
SummaryIndustry executives say the issues at IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank, and HDFC Bank are largely company-specific and not systemic.
It has been a testing year for India’s private banking sector—IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank, and even the largest player, HDFC Bank, have faced crises that eroded investor wealth.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More