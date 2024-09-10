Industry
Private consumption returns, boosted by rural demand
Summary
- Private final consumption expenditure—or simply put, consumer spending—grew strongly by 7.4% in the April-June period of the current financial year as against 4% in the preceding quarter.
After a long gap, private consumption has seen a sharp increase in the first quarter of FY25. Mint looks at the importance of this development, what has caused the revival and what it means for India’s economic growth going forward.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more