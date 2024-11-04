Take the case of Sanjana Mathur. When it was time for the 32-year-old Gurgaon resident to plan her baby’s delivery, she had a few criteria. The hospital had to be: a) a well-known name b) relatively close to her home in Gurgaon c) preferably one where her gynaecologist worked. She chose Gurgaon’s CK Birla Hospital, a multispeciality hospital best best-known for its gynaecology and obstetrics services. It helped that her preferred gynaecologist worked at the hospital. Mathur’s insurance didn’t cover maternity costs, so she paid roughly ₹2.5 lakh for the hospital’s delivery package, which included a C-section and a short stay.