Private equity eyes fresh bite of regional food brands, repeat of Haldiram
SummaryIn 2025, food brands in India raised a record amount of capital at $1.68 billion across 14 deals so far. This was led by Haldiram’s, which was one of the notable transactions this year.
Top private equity firms are scouring the country to unearth cash-rich regional food brands with healthy balance sheets that offer good growth potential, industry experts told Mint. The objective: discover the next Haldiram. The Nagpur-based snacks maker roped in Alpha Wave Global and Temasek Holdings as investors last month, valuing the company at around $10 billion.