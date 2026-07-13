Private equity is back in India's school business. Here's why.

Private equity investors are returning to India's school sector after a five-year lull, betting that brick-and-mortar K-12 education offers predictable cash flows, long-term demand and limited disruption from artificial intelligence.
The renewed interest marks a reversal from the pandemic years, when investors shifted capital into fast-growing edtech companies. As investors become more selective about technology investments, physical school chains are once again emerging as a resilient asset class, industry executives told Mint.
“Education is now an attractive asset class for financial investors for three reasons—high cash flows with negative working capital, very high customer life-time value because a student stays with you for 10 to 13 years, and the sector is anti-cyclical with no recession risk, no threat from AI or anything similar. It is a very resilient sector,” said Varun Gupta, managing director and head of SEA, Digital, Technology & Consumer Investment Banking at Avendus Capital.