Industry
The wealthy take wings, with private jets and helicopters
Summary
- Higher business travel mirrors investor and business interest in the resilient Indian economy amid global uncertainties. An additional boost this year came from the general election.
New Delhi: India’s private jet market is witnessing a resurgence after two years, riding busy business travel in the world’s fastest-growing large economy and demand during general elections.
