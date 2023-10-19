Pro Take: Making medicines greener
SummaryPharma companies are taking steps to become more sustainable, but the real challenge lies in reducing emissions in decentralized, energy-intensive supply chains.
Making and supplying medicines generates roughly a third of the global healthcare industry’s greenhouse-gas emissions. But Western companies say it isn’t easy to bring down that number without changing the way these drugs are produced and regulated.
