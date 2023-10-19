Pro Take: Making medicines greener

British drugmaker GSK, for instance, plans to run on 100% renewable electricity by 2025 and to reach net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2045. The company found that more than half of its Scope 3 footprint last year came from the use of its metered dose inhalers. GSK is reformulating its flagship asthma drug Ventolin, which is often distributed through inhalers, and hopes that doing so can reduce the climate impact of its inhalers by up to 90%.