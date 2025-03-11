Industry
Double whammy: Even promotions to take a hit as India Inc. turns tightfisted
Summary
- A 25% drop likely in the number of promotions in 2025 as companies are no longer engaged in a talent war amid slowing growth
Employees may be in for an even bigger disappointment this year as the economy and the market grapple with uncertainty. Companies are not only offering slimmer hikes but will also elevate fewer people.
