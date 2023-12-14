Property Crash Draws Short-Sellers. Better Late Than Never.

With interest rate cuts looking more likely, now isn’t an obvious time to make bearish bets on real estate. Luckily for short sellers, the Fed probably won’t move fast enough to wreck their favorite new trade.

Mortgage real-estate investment trusts, which offer bridging loans to commercial property owners, have caught the eye of short sellers. Carson Block’s Muddy Waters hedge fund announced a stake in blue chip Blackstone Mortgage Trust last week. Viceroy Research, the fund that previously bet against troubled real-estate stocks SBB and Adler Group, went public with a position in Arbor Realty Trust in mid-November.

Neither hedge fund would say how big their stakes are, but they probably have company in these heavily shorted stocks. Almost 20% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s shares and 33% of Arbor Realty Trust’s are on loan, a proxy for short interest. Mortgage REITs run by Apollo and Starwood haven’t been targeted to the same extent.

Short sellers seem a little late. U.S. mortgage REITs have lost almost a third of their value on average since the Fed began raising rates in March 2022, so a lot of bad news is already priced in. And like other real-estate stocks, both Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Arbor Realty Trust have risen over the past month as investors grow confident that interest rates have peaked. Shares in both companies closed up around 4% Wednesday after the Federal Reserve indicated it expects to make several small interest rate cuts next year.

But the hedge funds’ view is that mortgage REITs will still have a rocky 2024 and they are probably right. Borrowers whose loans mature next year might struggle to get refinancing on properties that have plummeted in value or be forced to inject equity to meet lenders’ loan-to-value requirements. This is likely to be a particular problem for Blackstone’s U.S. office borrowers, which make up 27% of its total loan book. Office values in the U.S. have dropped by 35% since the Fed began raising rates, Green Street data shows.

More than 90% of Arbor’s loans are to multifamily residential landlords, according to Fitch Ratings. Although demand for homes is stronger than for offices, U.S. apartment values have tanked 30% as high debt costs burst bubbly prices.

Viceroy points out that some of Arbor’s borrowers are property gurus like Nitya Capital and Applesway that raised capital from retail investors during the pandemic. Many online “finfluencers" overpaid for multifamily properties using short-term, floating-rate debt. Their plans to refurbish apartment blocks, jack up rents and sell the buildings are in trouble now that the value of their properties has tumbled.

So far, many borrowers have been shielded from higher debt costs by interest rate hedges. Short sellers expect defaults to rise as these protections expire. According to Viceroy’s analysis, the debt service coverage ratio on Arbor’s collateralized loan obligations has already slipped to 0.63. Anything below one means the property isn’t generating enough cash to cover loan repayments. Blackstone’s CLOs aren’t in great shape either, with an average DSCR of 0.97.

Two things could go wrong for the short sellers. Lower interest rates will take some pressure off mortgage REITs. The futures curve for the one-month secured overnight financing rate, a benchmark that is often used to price real-estate loans, shows that investors expect rates to be 4.6% by the middle of next year, down from around 5.3% today.

The anticipated cuts won’t be deep enough for the weakest loans. Muddy Waters estimates that 29% of Blackstone’s CLO borrowers by value need the SOFR to fall to 0.5% to be able to cover interest repayments from the income their buildings generate. However, the cash flows from some properties may improve once they have been refurbished and let out.

Another risk for the trade is that the fallout from expiring hedges isn’t as dramatic as the short sellers think. Most of Blackstone’s performing loans have caps with a 3.2% strike rate—lower than current interest rates but hardly the sheer cliff that short sellers seem to expect.

Still, mortgage REITs are sure to have plenty of messy loans to deal with next year. Investors could face dividend cuts if lenders let troubled borrowers switch to paid-in-kind interest that delays repayments and cash flows take a hit. Recent signals from the Fed offer hope for troubled real-estate loans, but only a glimmer. Short sellers’ bet on continued pain for lenders looks like a late but safe one.

