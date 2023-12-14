Property Crash Draws Short-Sellers. Better Late Than Never.

But the hedge funds’ view is that mortgage REITs will still have a rocky 2024 and they are probably right. Borrowers whose loans mature next year might struggle to get refinancing on properties that have plummeted in value or be forced to inject equity to meet lenders’ loan-to-value requirements. This is likely to be a particular problem for Blackstone’s U.S. office borrowers, which make up 27% of its total loan book. Office values in the U.S. have dropped by 35% since the Fed began raising rates, Green Street data shows.