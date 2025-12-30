Proposed freighter shutdown at Mumbai airport may push exporters to Delhi, Bengaluru

The freighter suspension follows infrastructure constraints at Mumbai airport. In an 11 December letter to stakeholders, Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) said it must carry out major runway, taxiway, and apron repairs to support future operations. Apron G, used exclusively for freighters, will be completely rebuilt from August 2026 to May 2027, requiring a temporary closure. The airport cited ongoing passenger operations and land constraints as reasons why no alternative cargo space is available.