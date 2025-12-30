MUMBAI: Maharashtra-based exporters may reroute air cargo through Delhi or Bengaluru following a proposed 10-month suspension of freighter operations at Mumbai airport, an industry body of air cargo agents said, adding that the new Navi Mumbai airport is not yet a viable alternative for international cargo.
Proposed freighter shutdown at Mumbai airport may push exporters to Delhi, Bengaluru
SummaryA proposed 10-month suspension of cargo freighter operations at Mumbai airport could drive up air freight costs and force exporters to reroute shipments, as Navi Mumbai is not yet ready to handle international cargo volumes.
