Industry
Protein powers new launches for dairy and snacking companies
SummaryIndia is experiencing rising demand for protein-enriched foods, with major dairy companies like Amul and Mother Dairy responding to consumer awareness and protein deficiency.
India is witnessing a surge in demand for protein-enriched foods and beverages, prompting major dairy players like Amul and Mother Dairy, companies such as Parag Foods, and startups like Yoga Bar to actively pursue this segment.
