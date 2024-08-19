Centre reads out riot act to psychotropic drug makers
Summary
The Centre has directed all pharmaceutical companies manufacturing psychotropic substances to submit their data and register on the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) online portal by 30 September, failing which their licence with the Narcotics Commissioner will be cancelled.