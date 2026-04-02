The making of creators—The Pujarini row and how talent agencies work

Pradhan has noted a consistency in her brand deals and a rise in income since her collaboration with this agency, having worked with top brands such as Netflix, Audible, Britannia and Canva. “With my current team, the income graph has risen. There is consistency and growth,” she said. In one of her videos after the controversy, Pradhan had said she earned ₹30,000 per video when she was with her previous agency. She declined to share details about her previous agency and her current earnings.