As the creator economy evolves, it’s getting harder to tell where a creator’s real voice gives way to engineered packaging.
The making of creators—The Pujarini row and how talent agencies work
SummaryIndia’s creator economy is increasingly shaped by talent management agencies that scout influencers, secure brand deals and scale their reach. But as these agencies package creators for algorithms and advertisers, questions are emerging over how much of an influencer’s voice is truly their own.
As the creator economy evolves, it’s getting harder to tell where a creator’s real voice gives way to engineered packaging.
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