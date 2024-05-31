Pulse on niche markets sets regional influencers soaring

Regional influencers are rising in India's social media landscape, gaining followers and brand tie-ups as they dish out compelling content for niche audiences in local languages.
While the brands get to tap newer audiences, the tie-ups open new avenues for creativity and revenue for the influencers.
Agriculture influencer Rajender Reddy, who began full-time content creation in Telugu 2017, now has 477,000 followers on Instagram and 137,000 subscribers on YouTube. Reddy, who grew up in a farmers' family, says seven out of ten subscribers his channel Rythu Badi (meaning farmers' school) are into agriculture, most of them from rural areas.
"I get daily average 1.5-2 million viewers in YouTube alone, of which about 50% come from rural areas," said Reddy, once a journalist. Reddy said he gets frequent enquiries for brand tie-ups, and his Instagram feed shows tie-ups with sellers of pesticides, seeds and agricultural technology.
Rythyu Badi, which has presence across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, charges fees depending on the format required by the client, and how many times the product needs to be promoted. Reddy said he researches on the brand, and agrees to promote it only if his farmer viewers are already using it for years. He said his remuneration for brands is sometimes "in lakhs", without specifying a figure.
A 2 April EY report on brands and influencer marketing said India's creator economy will touch ₹3,375 crore in 2026 from ₹2,344 crore in 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 18%. Regional influencers are a strong subset of this growth.
For 32-year-old Sushil Nawadkar, who used to make automobile-related content in Hindi, the turning point was in May 2023, when he attended a commercial vehicle launch in Pune. He realized that his questions in Marathi were more impactful and made him stand out. Within a month, he began creating content in Marathi; while his Hindi Instagram channel still has around 2,100 subscribers, his new Instagram page Marathi Autoguru hit 53,300 followers in a year. Nawadkar says he earns ₹50,000 per month by collaborating with various automobile dealerships and online used car sellers, in addition to his regular income as a pharma sector employee.
"Regional languages like Marathi get a lot of subscribers. Irrespective of the region or the city they are living in, it is very important for them to speak in Marathi. If you are speaking Marathi, you will get views from them," said Nawadkar, who lives in Thane near Mumbai.
A region-centric approach also gives a brand access to audiences like the blue-collar workforce. "We are seeing this with building material companies that leverage blue-collared influencers to influence consumers' choice of brands. For other categories, the authenticity and credibility (of regional influencers) are also unmatched," said Prateek Sinha, partner and experience consulting leader at consulting and audit firm PwC.
"Regional influencers are growing at a faster rate of about 25% due to an increase in the localization of content and brand strategies targeting specific regional markets," said Ramya Ramachandran, chief executive officer of Whoppl, an influencer marketing agency.
"The beauty of regional influencers is that they are almost like celebrities in their region and have a very strong point of view in their particular area," Ramachandran said. "With brands leveraging influencer marketing, they realize that blanket messaging will not work. One needs to communicate the brand's message in a very relatable manner to tap into this market. So, even though the communication of the brand will be the same, one can make the narrative in their language, keeping their tonality in mind etc., which makes it very easy to consume and not very advertisement-like."
A spokesperson for Dabur Ltd said the consumer goods company connects with regional and rural markets by tailoring marketing strategies to local languages and cultural nuances. "Community activations and localized advertising foster familiarity and trust, ensuring Dabur’s products are relevant and trusted across India." Among some of its tie-ups are for Dabur Red Paste (Lasya Manjunath in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; Jaspreet Dyora, Parwinder Singh and Abhishek Bhardwaj it in Punjab), Dabur Honey (Ahiwarya Anand in Bihar, Megha Shetty in Karnataka, and Sameeksha Takke in Maharashtra), Dabur Amla (Naina Ahluwalia in Pune and Swati Gandhi in Karnataka.) It also has various tie-ups for Dabur Vatika, Dabur Chyawanprash, Real, Hajmola and Pudin Hara.
S. Sridhar, who runs the Fun Tamil Tech Instagram handle said even though tech content is very popular, there are hardly 25 creators who create tech content in Tamil. His channel has 158,000 followers on Instagram and 29700 subscribers on YouTube. Sridhar says his rates vary, ranging from ₹3000 to ₹30,000 depending on the brand. In some months, he gets 20,000 new followers, Sridhar said.
"We have to prepare quality content for the people to watch us. If you upload any random reel, there will be a drop in subscribers," Sridhar said.