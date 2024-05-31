Pulse on niche markets sets regional influencers soaring

"The beauty of regional influencers is that they are almost like celebrities in their region and have a very strong point of view in their particular area," Ramachandran said. "With brands leveraging influencer marketing, they realize that blanket messaging will not work. One needs to communicate the brand's message in a very relatable manner to tap into this market. So, even though the communication of the brand will be the same, one can make the narrative in their language, keeping their tonality in mind etc., which makes it very easy to consume and not very advertisement-like."