Pulse oximeters, glucometers at grocery stores? Centre plans rule change

Retail general stores and grocery outlets may soon be allowed to sell home-use medical devices such as pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, glucometers, pregnancy test kits, thermometers and basic bandages over the counter without a separate sale licence or registration certificate, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
As part of the reform, the Centre plans to amend the Medical Devices Rules, 2017 to deregulate the retail distribution of basic, low-risk medical devices and first-aid products, thereby eliminating the requirement for vendors to hold specific sale permissions in India’s broader $14 billion medical device sector.