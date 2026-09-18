Pulse oximeters, glucometers at grocery stores? Centre plans rule change

Priyanka Sharma
4 min read18 Sep 2026, 12:36 PM IST
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Digital blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, glucometers and rapid urine pregnancy test kits carry low-to-moderate risks.(Pexel)
Summary
The move is aimed at reducing compliance requirements for low-risk products that health authorities want to make more widely available.

Retail general stores and grocery outlets may soon be allowed to sell home-use medical devices such as pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, glucometers, pregnancy test kits, thermometers and basic bandages over the counter without a separate sale licence or registration certificate, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.

As part of the reform, the Centre plans to amend the Medical Devices Rules, 2017 to deregulate the retail distribution of basic, low-risk medical devices and first-aid products, thereby eliminating the requirement for vendors to hold specific sale permissions in India’s broader $14 billion medical device sector.

The move is aimed at reducing compliance requirements for low-risk products that health authorities want to make more widely available. The Union health ministry will soon issue a draft notification for stakeholders' comments.

The proposal was deliberated upon and recommended for approval at a meeting of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), the country’s apex technical advisory body on drugs and medical devices, last month.

This follows representations from quick-commerce firms, including Zepto, and industry bodies such as the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci) and Surgical Manufacturers & Traders Association (SMTA), seeking exemptions for such devices under Chapter XI of the Medical Devices Rules, 2017.

While quick commerce currently delivers many of these healthcare items, they operate under a continuous regulatory framework as they have to comply with separate retail registrations for every microwarehouse, prompting platforms to seek a blanket exemption to streamline operations nationwide, one of the officials said.

The rules also create compliance requirements for exhibitions, where exhibitors displaying certain medical devices for demonstration have been asked to obtain temporary registrations.

“Certain devices such as absorbent cotton wool, bandages absorbent gauze and adhesive plaster and other self-test medical devices like pulse oximeter, blood pressure monitor, thermometer, pregnancy test kit, etc, are very basic and essential in nature and poses low risk to the user. Hence, their easy accessibility and availability is essential for public health,” the government document said.

The proposal covers Class A devices, which are considered low-risk products such as absorbent cotton, surgical dressings, bandages and digital thermometers, as well as select Class B devices, which carry low-to-moderate risk, including digital blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, glucometers and rapid urine pregnancy test kits. Higher-risk Class C and D devices, including ventilators, dialysis machines, orthopaedic implants and infusion pumps, will continue to be subject to licensing and other regulatory requirements.

“Self-testing and self-detection devices are low-risk tools that enable early screening and reduce the burden on healthcare facilities. However, mandating sale licenses under the Medical Devices Rules restricts accessibility, particularly across rural and semi-urban regions, causing delayed diagnosis," said a Ficci official requesting anonymity.

Exempting Class A and select low-risk Class B items will decentralize healthcare access, the person said, adding that this proportionate reform expands preventive care and patient empowerment while retaining all existing quality and safety standards.

Grocery shelves to home care

“We see an opportunity to make these devices available wherever consumers shop across pharmacies, general trade, modern retail, electronics chains such as Croma and Vijay Sales, e-commerce and quick commerce," said Omron Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd, a medical device maker, in an email response.

This wider accessibility, as seen in developed markets like Japan, US , Europe can help make home health monitoring a more integral part of everyday life, the company said.

“Wider retail access should be supported by basic safeguards around proper storage and handling, product authenticity and traceability, consumer usage guidance, and access to authorized warranty and after-sales service. This can ensure wider availability without compromising consumer safety or product quality,” it said.

While Blinkit, Zepto and Mankind Pharma, which makes pregnancy test kits, declined to comment, queries emailed to the Union health ministry, DCGI office, Ficci and Instamart on Wednesday remained unanswered till press time.

Reliability concerns

Chemists' and medical device associations have, however, raised concerns over reliability and patient safety.

“While basic items like thermometers may be understood, but diagnostic products like pregnancy test kits require proper guidance, quality checks, and are often used based on medical recommendation,” said Rajiv Singhal, general secretary, All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), representing 1.2 million chemists, druggists and stockists.

Also Read | Medical device industry backs Tukaram Mundhe's call for review of pricing rules

Selling diagnostic kits over the counter at general stores without a sales license or pharmacist supervision is a serious concern, he said. “These kits require specific storage conditions and proper handling; otherwise, incorrect results can create significant health issues for consumers. Allowing general stores to sell them unregulated will compromise standards.”

Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) said, "Minimum regulatory requirements for retail — batch traceability and storage/temperature compliance — are basic and non-negotiable and these are very simple and easier than Drug Rules for resellers."

Online pharmacy platforms welcomed the proposed changes. “Devices such as thermometers, BP monitors and pulse oximeters are increasingly becoming part of routine home healthcare, and making them more readily available can support consumer access and preventive care,” said Rajeev Sharma, vice-president, Tata 1mg, over the phone. ”At the same time, ease of access should go hand in hand with appropriate safeguards around product quality, authenticity, accuracy, labelling and consumer information."

Madhivanan Balakrishnan, chief executive officer, Apollo 24|7 and chief digital technology officer, Apollo Group, said wider access to home-monitoring devices could also encourage preventive care and chronic-disease management.

“India carries a growing burden of chronic diseases, and greater availability across channels could expand adoption of home monitoring, improve consumer awareness, and support better preventive and chronic-care habits,” he said.

Healthcare providers, however, said easier access would need to be accompanied by quality and accuracy safeguards.

The devices should first be properly validated, with quality and accuracy assured and also be affordable and accessible, said Dr Alexander Thomas, founder and patron, Association of Healthcare Providers in India.

Also Read | India’s pharma market holds firm. Can margins keep up?

About the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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