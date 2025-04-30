Industry
India steps up economic pressure on Pakistan, seeks to block third-country trade
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 30 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryThe Centre is looking to initiate discussions with major transshipment hubs—especially ports in Dubai, Singapore, and Colombo—to curb the diversion of India-made goods to Pakistan via these routes.
New Delhi: India is planning to urge its trading partners to block shipments of Indian goods to Pakistan through their countries, according to three people familiar with the development. The move comes after India suspended the Indus Water Treaty, which is critical to Pakistan’s agriculture, and seeks to pin the country down on the economic front.
