Pune's property registrations rise 7% YoY, crossed 14,600 units in November 2023: Report
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Pune recorded total registrations of 137,217 properties, reflecting a 9.2% growth compared to 125,702 registrations in the same period last year.
Pune: Knight Frank India, in its latest assessment noted a steady year-on-year (YoY) growth in property registrations in Pune. In November 2023 property registrations increased by 6.7% compared to the same period last year. During the month, a total of 14,607 units were registered, up from 13,694 registrations in November 2022. Stamp duty collections for November 2023 stood at ₹473 crore. Additionally, the combined value of registered properties in November 2023 amounted to ₹13,342 crore.