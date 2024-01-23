PV segment expected to grow 18-20% in FY24 due to pent-up demand: Report

Fuelled by boosted demand, the passenger vehicle (PV) segment is likely to witness a record volume growth of around 18%-20% in the financial year 2023-24. Moreover, the growth is expected to continue in FY25 on the back of a strong order book, improvement in the supply chain, and robust demand for new model launches, according to a CareEdge report released on Tuesday.

“The passenger vehicles (PV) industry is likely to record a volume growth of around 18%-20% in FY24 as the pent-up demand levels off amid hike in vehicle prices. This upward trend of 18%-20% is anticipated to persist in FY25 led by strong order book, improvement in the supply chain, robust demand for new model launches, and increasing demand in the Utility Vehicles (UVs) segment," said Tanvi Shah, Director of CareEdge Research.

Muted demand for entry-level variants

The report also highlighted that the demand for entry-level variants will continue to remain muted because of high-interest rates and an inflationary environment.

However, the premium variants will continue to flourish because of increasing demand for the luxury and premium models. Indian consumer's keen interest in electric vehicles has led to a significant increase in electric four-wheeler (E4Ws) sales.

“The E4W segment contributes approximately around 6% of the total EV market sales. Major OEMs have planned to introduce more EV models in the future, suitable for the Indian market which could boost their adoption and increase competition in the market," said CareEdge ratings in its report.

The report also said that the PV domestic sales grew by 25% YoY during the first nine months of the present financial year. The improved vehicle availability and refreshed models from various companies helped in the growth of the segment.

The segment also made some improvements in terms of exports, as it grew by 3% YoY during the first nine months of FY 24. The increasing demand for utility vehicles and the introduction of new models across various export markets, including Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, and neighbouring regions helped in improving exports. However, the ongoing geopolitical tensions across key export markets have been hindering vehicle sales.

