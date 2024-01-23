PV segment expected to grow 18-20% in FY24 due to pent-up demand: Report
Fuelled by boosted demand, the passenger vehicle (PV) segment is likely to witness a record volume growth of around 18%-20% in the financial year 2023-24. Moreover, the growth is expected to continue in FY25 on the back of a strong order book, improvement in the supply chain, and robust demand for new model launches, according to a CareEdge report released on Tuesday.