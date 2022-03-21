PVR Cinemas launches ‘RRR’ NFT collection

Rajat Tyagi, chief information officer at PVR Ltd said the initiative was born out of the recognition of increasing usage of mobile phones and digital collectibles in India. “Owning movie collectibles is a big passion for fans who feel like they have a part of the film with themselves. There is huge potential for the media and entertainment industry to engage with fans in a unique manner through this in the coming years," Tyagi said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}