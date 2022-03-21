PVR Cinemas launches ‘RRR’ NFT collection

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
About 300 digital collectibles including posters signed by director SS Rajamouli and the lead cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt and props used in the film will be available to fans as memorabilia
NEW DELHI
Multiplex chain PVR Cinemas has launched an exclusive NFT (non-fungible token) collection for period drama RRR that releases in cinemas this Friday. About 300 digital collectibles including posters signed by director SS Rajamouli and the lead cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt and props used in the film will be available to fans as memorabilia, as part of a contest that will run on the official PVR website and that of SPI Cinemas, a south Indian cinema chain acquired by PVR.
“These NFTS, that include valuable collectibles from the film, can be traded anywhere in the ecosystem. We’re in talks with several studios for similar initiatives for older films and will also see how this one plays out to evaluate plans (for upcoming movies) because the possibilities are endless," Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, joint managing director, PVR Ltd said in an interview to Mint.
Rajat Tyagi, chief information officer at PVR Ltd said the initiative was born out of the recognition of increasing usage of mobile phones and digital collectibles in India. “Owning movie collectibles is a big passion for fans who feel like they have a part of the film with themselves. There is huge potential for the media and entertainment industry to engage with fans in a unique manner through this in the coming years," Tyagi said.
Late last year, PVR had announced that it would reimagine its brand identity and logo for RRR as part of the movie’s promotional campaign, calling itself ‘PVRRR.’ This included rebranding of 50 plus properties, digital assets being rebranded to PVRRR, creation of co-branded creatives around the film across multiple media, teaser, trailer, making video of the film playouts, celebrity bytes screening across all cinemas and screens of PVR, and some select theatres owned by the chain seeing on-ground promotions for the film.
