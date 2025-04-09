Industry
PVR Inox seeks to widen alcohol sales in select premium markets to combat shrinking audiences
SummaryTo counter dwindling footfalls, PVR Inox plans to serve alcohol in lounges of premium properties in select cities. This strategy aims to enhance customer experience and increase revenue, although alcohol consumption inside movie auditoriums is not allowed.
Multiplex chain PVR Inox is seeking licences to serve alcohol at additional premium properties in select markets such as Gurugram and Bengaluru in a bid to combat dwindling footfalls, two people familiar with the plan said.
