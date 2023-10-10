Q2 earnings preview: No fireworks this time; OMCs, BFSI may lead from the front

With the TCS reporting its current fiscal's July-September quarter (Q2FY24) earnings, Indian corporates will start disclosing their September quarter scorecards from Wednesday, October 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Experts are not expecting a firework this time. They believe the numbers will be mostly stable. Some sectors like IT may post softer numbers while some sectors such as OMCs, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), auto and pharma may post healthy numbers.

"Nifty earnings are likely to be resilient this quarter led by the financials, autos, and oil and gas sector (OMCs). Cement too should contribute to Nifty earnings this quarter owing to a low base versus last year," Sonam Udasi, Senior Fund Manager at Tata Mutual Fund told Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Nifty earnings to grow 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2FY24.

The brokerage firm believes the profitability of oil marketing companies (OMCs) may surge to ₹26,200 crore in Q2FY24 from a loss of ₹2,700 crore in Q2FY23, fueled by strong marketing margins. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Excluding OMCs, Motilal Oswal said Nifty earnings are likely to increase 15 per cent YoY for the quarter.

Sales and EBITDA of Nifty may improve 7 per cent and 19 per cent YoY, respectively. Excluding OMCs, EBITDA of Nifty is expected to grow 14 per cent YoY, Motilal Oswal said.

"Overall earnings growth is anticipated to be driven once again by domestic cyclicals, such as BFSI and auto, which are expected to post 26 per cent and 87 per cent YoY jump while, consumer and cement would report a healthy 15 per cent and 72 per cent YoY growth, respectively. However, technology and metals are anticipated to report moderate earnings growth of 7 per cent and 6 per cent YoY, respectively," Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage firm has marginally cut its FY24 and FY25 Nifty EPS (earnings per share) estimates by 0.3 per cent and 0.9 per cent to ₹986 and ₹1,132, respectively.

"We now forecast the Nifty EPS to grow 22 per cent and 15 per cent in FY24 and FY25, respectively," said Motilal Oswal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, according to the estimates of brokerage firm Phillip Capital, Nifty's revenue, EBITDA and PAT may see a 3 per cent, 19 per cent and 21 per cent YoY growth, respectively.

"Buoyancy in earnings and margins is sustaining, festive season is expected to be a decent one barring a few discretionary segments; we will be watching for management commentary for the same," Phillip Capital said.

Among the sectors, the automobile companies are expected to see a decent revenue growth and margin improvement in the quarter ended September 2023, driven by strong tailwinds from realization, operating leverage for few OEMs and benign commodity prices.

The Indian banking sector may show decent growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis with private and PSU banks likely to post earnings growth of about 25 per cent and 20 per cent YoY, respectively, even though there could be some compression in net interest margin (NIM), according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian IT players are likely to report a softer set of numbers for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY24) due to prevailing headwinds in the key markets.

For the consumer staples sector, volume growth may be moderate, while the majority of businesses may report a low- to mid-single-digit volume increase in Q2FY24.

