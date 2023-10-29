Q2 results so far: Total revenue up 10%, bottomline rises 43%
- The results are available for 446 BSE-listed companies so far.
The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their September-quarter financial results so far has risen 9.9% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 42.7%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 2% and profits were up 45.6%.
The analysis covered 446 BSE-listed companies (including 82 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday (27 October) and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.
Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing results season.