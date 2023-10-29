Hello User
Q2 results so far: Total revenue up 10%, bottomline rises 43%

Q2 results so far: Total revenue up 10%, bottomline rises 43%

Niti Kiran

  • The results are available for 446 BSE-listed companies so far.

Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 2% and profits were up 45.6%.

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their September-quarter financial results so far has risen 9.9% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 42.7%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 2% and profits were up 45.6%.

The analysis covered 446 BSE-listed companies (including 82 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday (27 October) and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing results season.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a data journalist who really likes data. With over 10 years of experience in corporate and market research, she has an eye for detail. Data research is Niti's forte and constantly fascinates her.
Updated: 29 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST
