Industry
Early birds warn of a stressful Q3
Summary
- Initial earnings point to weakening demand in the December quarter, following lacklustre consumer spending in Q2.
A worrying trend is emerging for India Inc. as the third-quarter results trickle in. Initial earnings suggest demand worsened in the three months through December, suggesting consumers further cut back on spending after a tepid second quarter.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more