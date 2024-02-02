Q3 results so far: Total revenue up 11%, bottomline rises 28%

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their December-quarter financial results so far has risen 11% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 27.6%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 4.3%, while profits were up 41.1%.
The analysis covered 924 BSE-listed companies, including 179 banking and financial services firms, that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.
Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing results season.