Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Q3 results so far: Total revenue up 12.6%, bottomline rises 30.1%

Q3 results so far: Total revenue up 12.6%, bottomline rises 30.1%

Payal Bhattacharya

  • The results are available for 464 BSE-listed companies so far.

Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance sectors, the topline grew 3%. (Image source: Pixabay)

The combined revenue of companies that have declared their December-quarter financial results so far has risen 12.6% year-on-year, while net profit increased 30.1%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 3%, while profits were up 33.8%.

The combined revenue of companies that have declared their December-quarter financial results so far has risen 12.6% year-on-year, while net profit increased 30.1%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 3%, while profits were up 33.8%.

The analysis covered 464 BSE-listed companies (including 103 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The analysis covered 464 BSE-listed companies (including 103 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing results season.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.