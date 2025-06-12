Govt again defers quality control orders for cement and mail sacks—to 6 Sept

New Delhi: The Union government has deferred by three months the rollout of mandatory quality control orders (QCOs) for polymer-based sacks used in cement packaging and mail distribution to avoid supply disruptions.

The new implementation date for the QCOs will be 6 September, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in three separate notices late Wednesday.

The department had earlier extended the deadline to 6 June 2025 from the original date of 3 July 2024, which was set when the rules were first issued in 2023. Manufacturers of polymer sacks say they haven’t been able to make the switch because of a combination of cost and compliance burden.

The revised timeline applies to three categories of products:

Plastic-woven sacks made from polyethylene and polypropylene used for 50 kg cement bags,

Laminated block-bottom valve sacks used in cement packaging, and

Laminated plastic sacks used for sorting, transporting, and storing mail and parcels. Also read | Non-tariff barrier: Time for India to reverse its rash of quality control orders

Cement companies commonly use plastic-based sacks to package 50 kg bags, which are the industry standard. These sacks are preferred over traditional materials due to their strength, durability, and resistance to moisture.

Similarly, the sacks used by postal and courier services play a crucial role in ensuring safe transport and delivery of mail and parcels. The quality control orders were tightened to ensure the bags used by the Postal Department for loading parcels are of good quality.

Besides, ensuring the quality of these sacks is key to preventing breakage, reducing losses, and improving efficiency.

While DPIIT’s notices do not detail the reasons for the extension, a senior government official said the decision followed industry requests for more time to complete testing procedures, obtain Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, and upgrade infrastructure in line with the mandated quality standards.

“These are highly used products in critical sectors such as construction and logistics. The extension will help manufacturers align with quality benchmarks without disrupting ongoing operations,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

A costly switch Under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016, the Centre is empowered to enforce mandatory BIS certification in public interest. Once in force, quality control orders prohibit manufacturing, sale or import of non-BIS-certified products in the covered categories.

Industry associations have welcomed the decision to defer the enforcement date for the polymer sacks, calling it a “practical move” that will help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) meet the requirements without facing punitive action or production halts.

“Since a significant number of MSMEs are involved in making these sacks, the move will help them meet the required standards and get certified by BIS,” said Vinod Kumar, president, India SME Forum.

“Bags made from poly material last longer, but they are not biodegradable. Meeting BIS standards means manufacturers will have to switch to more environment-friendly and biodegradable materials, which increases the costs and requires major changes in production process,” said a Delhi-based manufacturer of plastic bags, asking not to be named.

The global cement packaging market size is projected to grow to $13.68 billion this year from $13.20 billion in 2024 and expected to reach $18.31 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.26% during the forecast period, as per Fortune Business Insights, an online market research platform.