Karnataka’s food safety regulator earlier this week ordered the suspension of the food licences of major e-commerce platforms Amazon, Swiggy, Instamart and BigBasket after officials found datura fruits and seeds being listed and sold online as food products. Datura contains highly toxic elements that can disrupt the nervous system.
Mint Explainer | What the datura episode says about food safety in online grocery
SummaryAmazon, Swiggy, Instamart and BigBasket have been ordered to remove the datura listings, stop selling or distributing the plant as food, and submit compliance reports to the authorities. How will the suspension impact e-commerce platforms' food operations?
Karnataka’s food safety regulator earlier this week ordered the suspension of the food licences of major e-commerce platforms Amazon, Swiggy, Instamart and BigBasket after officials found datura fruits and seeds being listed and sold online as food products. Datura contains highly toxic elements that can disrupt the nervous system.
About the Author
Samiksha Goel is a Bengaluru‑based journalist at Mint with seven years of experience reporting on startups, venture capital and strategic business narratives. She specialises in investigative reporting and company strategy‑focused stories that go beyond surface‑level developments to unpack why and how companies evolve, pivot and compete. Samiksha has been among the first to chronicle major startup sagas, from early deep dives into the GoMechanic story to nuanced analyses of shifting dynamics between food‑tech platforms like Swiggy and their restaurant partners, bringing clarity to complex, fast‑moving markets.<br><br>Before joining Mint, she was at The Morning Context, where she produced long‑form investigative pieces on consumer internet startups. She began her journalism career with Deccan Herald and The New Indian Express, covering emerging ventures and the broader business ecosystem. Drawing on a background in philosophy, she brings analytical rigour and intellectual curiosity to her reporting.<br><br>Outside her professional work, Samiksha enjoys reading, especially historical fiction and magic realism, going on day treks from Bengaluru, exploring the city’s food scene, and experimenting with fun recipes in her kitchen. Her days are spent digging into startups, untangling company strategies, and occasionally getting lost on a walk by a Bengaluru lake, sometimes in that order.
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