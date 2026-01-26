Quick commerce eats into Amazon, Flipkart ad spends as brands chase conversions
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 5 min read 26 Jan 2026, 06:01 am IST
Summary
Brands spanning food, wellness, and personal care say they are now allocating up to half of their digital ad spends to quick-commerce apps such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, as sales velocity and return on ad spends improve sharply.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BENGALURU : India’s consumer brands are rapidly shifting digital advertising budgets from traditional e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart to quick-commerce apps, driven by higher purchase conversions and signalling a structural change in online growth strategies.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story