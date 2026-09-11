Mint Explainer| How quick commerce is changing India’s super-app strategy

Bengaluru: India’s e-commerce companies are rethinking the super-app strategy as quick commerce gains significance.
Flipkart is rolling out a standalone app for its quick-commerce business to select users, ahead of a wider launch expected before its festive-season sale. Swiggy had earlier launched a separate app for Instamart and its food delivery offerings Toing and Snacc. Eternal continues to operate Blinkit and District separately from Zomato. Do platforms really need a separate app for their offerings? Mint unpacks