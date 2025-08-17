Ghost prescriptions, dark stores: Why quick delivery of medicine has become a headache
Sakshi Sadashiv 5 min read 17 Aug 2025, 03:43 PM IST
Summary
If quick commerce platforms commit to only e-prescriptions issued and signed by registered doctors, run an automatic check against the National Medical Register, and keep a pharmacist in the loop before dispatch, leakage can be driven close to zero, said experts
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Quick-commerce medicine delivery is heating up, with Zepto recently joining Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart in the race. But as the space gets crowded, concerns are mounting over prescription-only medicines without proper checks.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story