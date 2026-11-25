Bengaluru/New Delhi: When a quick-commerce platform sought to onboard a leading consumer electronics brand in late 2024, a category manager with just four years of experience played a key role in negotiating the deal, including the commission the platform would earn and the advertising spend the brand would commit. Until recently, such decisions would have required approval from the highest levels of management.
Quick commerce puts category managers in the driver’s seat with bigger targets
SummaryAs quick-commerce expands, category managers gain greater commercial responsibility, fuelling demand for skilled talent, pushing up salaries and raising performance expectations.
Bengaluru/New Delhi: When a quick-commerce platform sought to onboard a leading consumer electronics brand in late 2024, a category manager with just four years of experience played a key role in negotiating the deal, including the commission the platform would earn and the advertising spend the brand would commit. Until recently, such decisions would have required approval from the highest levels of management.
About the Authors
Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.
Nabodita is a New Delhi-based journalist who covers India’s startup ecosystem and venture-capital landscape. She enjoys reporting on emerging companies, funding trends, founders, and the policies shaping the innovation economy. Before this, she worked with Outlook Business and The Hindu Businessline. When she’s not chasing stories, you’ll find her with a cup of coffee, watching a good comedy, or getting lost in a book. She believes there’s always a good story waiting to be discovered, sometimes in a boardroom and sometimes over a great cup of coffee.
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