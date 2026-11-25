Bengaluru/New Delhi: When a quick-commerce platform sought to onboard a leading consumer electronics brand in late 2024, a category manager with just four years of experience played a key role in negotiating the deal, including the commission the platform would earn and the advertising spend the brand would commit. Until recently, such decisions would have required approval from the highest levels of management.
Bengaluru/New Delhi: When a quick-commerce platform sought to onboard a leading consumer electronics brand in late 2024, a category manager with just four years of experience played a key role in negotiating the deal, including the commission the platform would earn and the advertising spend the brand would commit. Until recently, such decisions would have required approval from the highest levels of management.
“Today, category managers at the mid-level are increasingly consulted on these calls,” said a category manager at a leading e-commerce company, requesting anonymity. “We are expected to make competitive decisions, sometimes even risky ones, because we understand the market and what it takes to grow the business,” he added.
As quick-commerce platforms expand into new cities and products, category managers are taking on greater commercial responsibilities. Once largely responsible for product selection and inventory, they now influence brand partnerships, pricing, promotions and advertising commitments, with growing accountability for revenues and margins. This expanding role is fuelling demand for experienced professionals and pushing up salaries. Vacancies for category managers in e-commerce more than doubled to 2,288 in 2025 from the previous year, according to staffing firm CIEL HR. Demand is expected to remain stable this year.
Annual salaries range from around ₹12 lakh for junior category managers to ₹60 lakh for senior professionals, CIEL HR said. Recruitment firm Aon estimates that experienced managers with 10-12 years in the industry can command fixed salaries of ₹60-90 lakh, taking total compensation to as much as ₹1 crore. Companies are also offering switching hikes of 20-30% to attract professionals with strong commercial and category management experience. This demand comes as India’s e-retail market continues to expand. The market reached $65-66 billion in 2025, with quick commerce accounting for $10-11 billion, according to an April 2026 report by Bain & Company and Flipkart.
“A category manager is now a P&L leader for that category, not just someone managing merchants on the platform. They are responsible for the category’s performance across brands, cities and individual dark stores. It is an extremely complex role,” said Balasubramanian Anantha Narayanan, senior vice president at TeamLease Services Ltd.
Owning the P&L
The shift has accelerated over the past two to three years as e-commerce and quick-commerce companies push more commercial decisions down the management hierarchy. “Companies want category managers to make quicker decisions about which brands to procure, how much inventory to stock and what promotional strategies to implement,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, managing director and chief executive of CIEL HR. “This allows organisations to respond faster to consumer demand and improve profitability.”
For category managers, the commercial responsibility often plays out in reviews with brands. One manager at a leading e-commerce company, speaking on condition of anonymity, said these meetings involve holding brands accountable for sales targets and supply commitments. If a brand commits ₹7 crore worth of stock but delivers only ₹2 crore, the manager has to account for the shortfall and the sales the platform may have lost.
But negotiating favourable terms with individual brands is only part of the job. Category managers are increasingly assessed on the performance of their entire portfolios, including revenue growth and margins.
The expansion of quick commerce beyond groceries has also increased the need for category specialists. “Demand for category managers has risen sharply as quick-commerce platforms have added dark stores, entered new cities and moved beyond grocery,” said Amit Kumar Otwani, associate partner, talent solutions, India, at Aon.
Hiring is particularly strong in packaged foods, snacks, beverages, fresh produce, dairy and staples, while demand is also growing in personal care, beauty, home care, baby care and electronics, he said.
Higher pay, greater pressure
The changing nature of the job is also reshaping the skills companies seek. “Strong data skills are increasingly essential for fast decisions,” said Otwani, adding that companies value professionals who can analyse data and negotiate with brands on “terms, promotional spend, visibility and joint business plans”.
Experience in e-commerce, modern trade, FMCG, direct-to-consumer businesses and marketplaces is particularly relevant. Several large consumer companies are also exploring training programmes to strengthen critical-thinking skills among early-career category professionals, according to TeamLease’s Narayanan. However, the pool of experienced digital category managers remains relatively small, intensifying competition for talent.
The average tenure of a category manager at an organisation is four years, according to CIEL HR. Aon estimates attrition among quick-commerce category managers at 16-20%, slightly higher than in traditional e-commerce and retail. Professionals are switching jobs for better salaries, larger P&L responsibilities and opportunities to build new categories, Otwani said.
Growing accountability
Unlike traditional retail, where procurement and merchandising decisions often follow longer planning cycles, quick-commerce managers must respond rapidly to shifts in demand, competitor pricing, promotions and stock availability. Their performance is also tracked more frequently. Otwani described category management in quick commerce as a high-intensity role, with long hours and aggressive targets contributing to burnout. “It’s turning out to be a more competitive role than I imagined,” said the category manager involved in the electronics deal, adding that it is becoming increasingly hard for freshers to break into this profession.
For category managers, the opportunity to influence business decisions has never been greater. But as platforms hand them more responsibility for growth and profitability, they are also being held more directly accountable for delivering results.