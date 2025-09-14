From speed to stickiness: How q-comm is gaming the grocery run

Quick commerce was built on speed—the promise of groceries in minutes. But the sector is now retooling that model to make consumers stay longer, layering in games, contests and interactive campaigns. Platforms such as Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit and Zepto are leaning on gamification as both a marketing lever and a retention tool, even as they push harder on advertising to break out of a loss-making rut.

Quick commerce drives higher frequency but smaller baskets: 5–6 monthly purchases averaging ₹400–500 versus 3–4 at ₹800–900 for regular e-commerce. Quick commerce offers real-time, highly granular campaign tracking, while e-commerce data is real-time but less detailed. Both give strong advertisement-led visibility, but quick commerce stands out for faster replenishment (multiple times daily) and hyper-local geo-targeting, compared to e-commerce’s weekly planning and broader reach, a recently released report of Redseer Strategy Consultants notes.

The consumer journey on quick commerce is markedly different from e-commerce, where shoppers tend to browse, read reviews and ratings, engage more on the platform, and only then make their choice. In contrast, purchases on quick commerce are far more high-intent, said Kushal Bhatnagar, associate partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Gamification as a marketing lever

According to the report, quick commerce is leaning on gamification in two ways, and both show how shopping is being stretched beyond speed. Gamified co-branded modules—like Instamart’s endless runner with Vadilal—turn product launches into mini-games that blur the line between play and promotion, dangling timed coupons to draw users in. Gamified contest activations, such as Oreo’s Pokémon hunt, push consumers into repeat orders for rare collectibles, backed by banners and limited-time offers. Fast deliveries amplify the loop, with instant unboxing and content sharing driving buzz. What began as utility is increasingly a test bed for attention-driven tactics.

Examples abound. The Vadilal game on Swiggy Instamart allowed players to earn points redeemable for ice cream. Blinkit’s Oreo Pokémon packs saw customers reorder to complete sets. Instamart’s Run Vaddy Run offered discounts through a 30-second sprint. Swiggy’s Vote Your Deal, part of its Quick India Movement sale, turned discounts into a game where shoppers voted to decide final offers.

“The gamification comes in many forms, and as consumers interact more, their engagement only deepens; the average order frequency is already five to six times a month, which is quite high," said Bhatnagar, noting that “super users" log in 15–20 days a month, sometimes multiple times a day.

Gamification has been particularly effective in indulgent categories such as ice cream. “It worked well because ice cream is an impulse and indulgent category, something people may want to buy again within the week. In that context, gamification was effective: a clear example of how platforms are moving beyond just facilitating purchases to also engaging consumers, in ways that were traditionally more common in e-commerce," said Bhatnagar.

Yet, not all experiments are in-app. Some campaigns use quick commerce to accelerate adoption of broader contests. Oreo’s Pokémon Go-style promotion, for instance, wasn’t platform-specific but integrated into the quick commerce funnel. With instant delivery, consumers could order within minutes and participate, boosting the return on investment for brands.

Across the big three players, the ad push is intensifying, and gamification is a direct consequence. Ad revenues are becoming a visibility lever for brands as well as a monetization lever for platforms, set to grow much more in the coming years. Gamification, in effect, is a by-product of this shift.

“It ties back to profitability. If you look at the P&L, ad revenues are around 3–4% today, but they’re high-margin with almost no associated costs. Naturally, every platform wants to scale that further," Bhatnagar said.

Instamart contributed 14% to parent Swiggy’s revenue in FY25, while Blinkit had a higher 26% share in Eternal’s topline. But profitability remains elusive for both. Swiggy reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,197 crore in the June quarter of FY26, nearly double the year ago figure, with Instamart alone posting losses of ₹797 crore despite rapid growth. Eternal saw its net profit plunge 90% year-on-year during the quarter to ₹25 crore, as ultra-fast delivery investments and its inventory-led model weighed on margins.

Furthermore, gamification in quick commerce isn’t just playful; it’s deeply quantitative.

“Platforms can track in real time how long users play a coupon game or how often they chase collectibles. Quick commerce promised speed, but it’s now finding ways to make you linger… What was meant to be fast and frictionless is becoming another battleground for attention, as gamification reshapes how we shop for everyday essentials," said Farheen, an analyst at the Centre for Critical and Emerging Technologies at the Advanced Study Institute of Asia.

The same playbook is being applied to gig workers—only with higher stakes.

“The same logic applies to delivery workers, where incentives are gamified through points, streaks, and badges—like Swiggy riders chasing bonuses for 15 deliveries in a row," she said.

What began as a promise of speed is now built on nudges designed to keep both customers and workers inside the system longer.

“For workers, this means a cycle where road time and pressure to hit streaks become the game they cannot log out of. And in an economy where even bread and milk are folded into the attention market, that’s the deeper shift worth recognising," Farheen added.