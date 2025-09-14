From speed to stickiness: How q-comm is gaming the grocery run
Quick commerce is evolving from speed-focused delivery to engaging consumers through gamification, contests, and marketing strategies. Platforms such as Instamart, Blinkit and Zepto are raising user retention and ads to combat losses, while real-time data tracking enhances visibility and engagement.
Quick commerce was built on speed—the promise of groceries in minutes. But the sector is now retooling that model to make consumers stay longer, layering in games, contests and interactive campaigns. Platforms such as Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit and Zepto are leaning on gamification as both a marketing lever and a retention tool, even as they push harder on advertising to break out of a loss-making rut.