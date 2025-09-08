Quick commerce fuels one-third of India’s ₹9,800 crore online FMCG sales
Suneera Tandon 5 min read 08 Sept 2025, 05:29 pm IST
Quick commerce has become almost indefensible for large packaged goods companies. Although still at a smaller base, the platform is experiencing rapid growth as consumers use it for last-minute purchases
Mumbai: Quick commerce contributed nearly a third to online FMCG sales in India, which rose 56% to ₹9,800 crore in the year ended May, according to Worldpanel by Numerator (formerly Kantar Worldpanel), a global provider of consumer and shopper behaviour insights.
