Quick-commerce advertising rates jump 30-40%; brands turn selective as returns come under pressure

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
4 min read14 Nov 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Quick commerce is taking a growing share of consumer spending and advertising budgets.(Bloomberg)
Summary
With rates climbing and returns under pressure, brands are shifting quick-commerce budgets towards more targeted campaigns, repeat purchases, and alternative channels

Bengaluru: Rising advertising costs on quick-commerce platforms are forcing some consumer brands to rethink how they spend on the channel, even as it becomes an increasingly important source of sales and consumer discovery. With competition for visibility intensifying and returns coming under pressure, companies are choosing more carefully where to advertise.

Advertising rates on platforms such as Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, as well as horizontal e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, have risen by as much as 30-40% over the past 6-12 months, according to estimates by market research firm Datum Intelligence. At the same time, brands' festive-season quick-commerce advertising budgets are projected to increase by 25-35%.

The result is a shift from simply increasing advertising budgets to focusing more closely on returns. Yogurt maker Epigamia, despite relying on quick commerce for a large share of its sales, is becoming more selective about spending, linking investments to specific objectives such as consumer acquisition, product trials and repeat purchases.

Also Read | Quick commerce, uncertain demand push up festive borrowing for consumer brands

Listed dairy company Milky Mist is calibrating its spending based on the performance of individual platforms and priority products, including new launches. Nimida Group's snacking brand WellBe, meanwhile, is exploring alternatives such as vending machines at airports and offices.

Quick commerce is taking a growing share of consumer spending and advertising budgets. Advertising on the channel is expected to grow 50% to around 2,200 crore during the 2026 festive period, according to Datum Intelligence. As more brands compete for visibility, higher ad costs are making it harder to sustain returns, prompting companies to look beyond bigger budgets to more targeted campaigns.

"With festive ad rates rising 30-40%, the same advertising budget buys less. Early inventory booking, introducing new categories for the festive season, and making the catalogue readable to AI assistants are some ways brands can boost return on ad spends," said Satish Meena, analyst at Datum Intelligence.

Changing economics

For Epigamia, quick commerce is no longer just a channel for delivering products quickly. It has become a major route to introducing consumers to the brand and building demand.

"It's the biggest consumer pull channel that we have right now," Ajinkya Poundrik, chief growth officer at Epigamia, told Mint.

Also Read | Quick-commerce crunch forces D2C food brands to widen offline trade

The company uses these platforms to reach consumers around specific occasions and consumption needs, including breakfast, evening snacking and post-meal desserts. It has also worked closely with platforms on campaigns around festivals such as Janmashtami, Navratri and Ramzan, as well as targeted sales programmes focused on protein products.

More than half of Epigamia's marketing spends go towards quick commerce, while the channel contributes almost two-thirds of its sales. But Poundrik said the company does not increase spending simply because more brands are entering the category. Instead, it allocates budgets according to specific objectives, whether generating trials, acquiring new consumers, encouraging repeat purchases or supporting a product launch.

"We're not looking to simply increase our marketing spends. We allocate them based on what we want to achieve, whether that is acquiring new consumers, driving product trials or encouraging repeat purchases," he added. "Quick commerce is still the first point of contact."

Epigamia will also continue investing in general and modern trade through retail visibility and sampling.

Quick commerce contributes around 17-18% of Milky Mist's revenue, but the company does not follow a fixed advertising allocation across platforms. It adjusts spending based on the performance of individual accounts, increasing investments where platforms deliver stronger results, said K. Rathnam, chief executive officer of Milky Mist Ltd.

The company expects to sustain growth by tapping the expansion of quick-commerce platforms into newer cities, while continuing to calibrate its marketing investments based on performance.

"Quick commerce is now an integral part of any business. What matters is the product profile and portfolio, and we are committed to keeping spending in control," Rathnam said.

Beyond the screen

For Bengaluru-based snacks maker WellBe, the question is increasingly whether advertising on quick-commerce platforms can continue delivering returns at the same rate. Gaurav Manchanda, founder and chief executive of Nimida Group, the parent company of WellBe, said the company has not significantly increased its e-commerce advertising budgets because returns have been declining.

One challenge is that brands are now competing not just with one another but also with the platforms' private labels.

"You're not only now competing against other brands, but you're also competing on marketing with their own brand," Manchanda said. "The bang for the buck on ROI reduces. The value of marketing gets more expensive."

In response, WellBe has shifted its quick-commerce advertising focus from discovery to repeat purchases, particularly among existing customers and in markets where it already has an offline presence.

"Instead of looking at a high focus on discoverability, we look at a high focus on repeatability," he said.

Also Read | Flipkart Minutes takes aim at quick-commerce leaders. It’s a long shot.

The company is also exploring what Manchanda calls "instant commerce" through vending machines at airports and offices. He believes this could offer better returns than advertising on quick-commerce platforms.

"If I had to spend a hundred rupees on quick commerce or instant commerce, I'd move to instant commerce for that hundred rupees," he added.

About the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

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