Quick-commerce platforms race to hire quality checkers as food-safety scrutiny mounts

India’s quick-commerce platforms are actively hiring for a role that has taken on new urgency following recent regulatory enforcement: a quality checker. A Mint review revealed at least 94 open positions in Bengaluru across Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, as regulators step up inspections of the dark stores behind rapid deliveries.
The regulatory crackdown has intensified of late. On 13 August, Maharashtra’s food and drug administration (FDA) inspected 86 facilities, including dark stores and food-storage units linked to the three companies. Lapses involving cockroaches, expired inventory, and cold rooms operating above mandated temperatures led the FDA to suspend 14 licenses, including five each associated with Blinkit and Zepto, and two with Instamart.